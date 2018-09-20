VIU President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ralph Nilson, left, and Randy Bertsch, Island Savings President, right, pose with students on the rooftop of the VIU Cowichan Campus during the announcement of a $150,000 gift from Island Savings to support capital projects on VIU's Nanaimo Campus. Students Whitney Harris, second from left, and Candice Boland, in blue, spoke to the crowd about the impact of the donation. Photo Credit: Vancouver Island University

Hands-on, real-world technology helps students learn, allows local students to study here, and attracts more students to a university.

Island Savings has donated 150,000 dollars to support capital purchases at Vancouver Island University, specifically for some of the newest buildings on campus.

Eric Krogh has been teaching chemistry at VIU for almost 20 years and said the new Health and Sciences building at the University allows for a new degree program in chemistry and money for capital purchases will ensure students are learning in the most up-to-date facilities, with equipment and technology they can expect to see in the real world.

He said, “We have been constrained by a lack of space over the last decade or so and, so with this new space, and high technology that’s available, both for teaching and learning and doing a whole variety of research projects that just opens up a world of possiblities for us, as faculty and more importantly, for the students that are in the program.”

Island Savings already commits 8,000 dollars towards scholarships and bursaries for students studying at both the Cowichan and Nanaimo VIU campuses annually.

The Credit Union also helps fund the Child and Youth Care Outreach Centre with 2,500 dollars in annual support.