National Forests Week starts Sunday, but the BC Forest Discovery Centre is starting the celebration early.

The celebration starts tomorrow and runs through Monday and a whole lot is planned at one of Vancouver Island’s premier tourist destinations.

Kids logger sports, a climbing wall, the BCWS firefighting demos, First Nations dancers and train rides are all planned.

Originally, the Forests Forever exhibit was scheduled to open this weekend, but because Halloween and Christmas are extremely busy, the opening has been delayed until next spring.

National Forests Week runs from September 23 to 29.