Cannabis stocks are sliding again in what has been a volatile week for the market. Big players like Aurora and Canopy have dipped at the start.

But, the drop isn’t affecting Bay Street as the TSX is boosted 28 points to 16,243 by a rally in crude.

US oil is up to 71.72 a barrel ahead of an OPEC meeting.

Across the border the Dow is 30 points higher to 26,687.

The Loonie continues to fall to 77.43 cents US following a StatsCan report showing inflation dropped to 2.8 per cent in August.