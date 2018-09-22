The Municipality of North Cowichan has downgraded the water consumption levels from stage three to stage one.

Environmental Programs Coordinator Shaun Chadburn says there are still some restrictions in place.

“There are still some restrictions on the days they can water their lawn, but it allows them to start washing cars and other water uses,” said Chadburn.

Chadburn says the municipality is guided by the province downgrading these restrictions.

“The recent changes in weather have caused the province to move the drought code level from four to two and we’ve also seen a considerable level reduction in consumption on all of our water systems,” said Chadburn.

The provincial restrictions are always one stage off of the restrictions at the local government level.

There are three water systems in the Municipality of North Cowichan; Chemainus, Crofton, and the South End systems.

