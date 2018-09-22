The BC Forest Discovery Centre is working in partnership with the Clement Centre to provide seniors and those with mobility issues with a free experience.

Tuesday is Community Living Day and Forest Discovery Centre General Manager Chris Gale says a lot has been done to promote inclusiveness at the local tourist destination.

“We’re quite proud of what we’ve done so far to make the forest centre more accessible,” said Gale. “We have wheelchair accessible washrooms now and we put a lift on the train a couple of years ago. We do accessibility days, we try to do them every year, where you invite all the people that have mobility problems and seniors to come down for a day and have a nice free day.”

“Free food, free train rides, and a lot of fun,” said Gale.

October is Community Living Month.