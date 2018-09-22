The Tour de Rock kicks off another year today in Port Alice.

Tomorrow, the first leg of the 1,100-kilometre trek starts in the Tri-Port area and spans 97 kilometres.

The riders hit the Cowichan Valley on October 1 and are set to stop in at Ladysmith’s Eagles Hall at 5:37 pm.

The next day, riders start out from Chemainus, travel to Lake Cowichan and are expected to arrive at Lake Cowichan School at 11:17 am.

The tour stops at Thrifty Foods in Duncan at 2:31 pm on the second.

The money raised through the Tour de Rock goes to life-saving research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

