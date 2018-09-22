A threat at Cowichan Secondary School's James Street campus is not believed to be credible.

Gorgeous Whistler, BC was the host site of the 2018 Union of BC Municipalities convention and the North Cowichan Mayor engaged in discussions with many provincial ministers.

Jon Lefebure met with Minister of Education Rob Fleming about the options available when it comes to the future of Cowichan Secondary School.

Lefebure said the province will decide whether the school will receive seismic upgrades or be replaced entirely.

“It appears the province will be making their decision about that this fall,” said Lefebure. “Once they’ve made that decision then there has to be another decision to put it in the capital budget. That is in the hands of the province and our hope, of course, is for sooner rather than later.”

The facility in question is 70-years-old and Lefebure said the province will have to make the decision based on information coming out of an assessment.

“They’re waiting for an assessment that will come through, that will detail the cost of a seismic upgrade versus a new building,” said Lefebure. “We’re convinced that the new building will be the recommended direction.”

Other major projects in the municipality include the new RCMP detachment and the Cowichan District Hospital replacement.