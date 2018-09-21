The Town of Ladysmith has an economic development strategy in hand.

Mayor Aaron Stone said it’s an action oriented blueprint for the town and its partners to work with to benefit the community.

Stone said the third party perspective gives a good dose of reality to visions and aspirations that provide a reality focus that will allow council to implement it from a policy direction.

The document contains three types of recommendations and supports several initiatives which are already underway.

They include priority projects like the Arts and Heritage Hub on the waterfront, medium term projects that include the waterfront marina expansion, and projects to support the local economy in the long term like an expanded supply of industrial land.