If you see someone around your property at night, prior to garbage collection day, it could be the local community coordinator for WildSafe BC.

Todd Carnahan says he’s been out tagging garbage.

He says, “Those totes are placed out at night, so I am out there between the hours of 10 and 4 am and I slap a yellow sticker on there and it says, Warning – black bear attractant, and that’s just an educational sticker, it’s not a fine or a warning of a fine, but the sticker alerts the residents to the fact that they are drawing animals onto their property by simply placing garbage out early.”

Carnahan says it’s also a good idea to take the fruit off your trees for a number of reasons.

The fruit can, not only attract bears, but deer too and, cougars will follow the deer.

They’ll not only dine on the deer but your pets too.

Carnahan says attracting all the wildlife can lead to vehicle strikes on the road as well.