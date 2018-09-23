The section of Crofton Road from the Halalt First Nation all the way to the Town of Crofton is on the province’s radar.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure said he’s hoping Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena includes this project in the budget.

“She assured us that her department is working on it, we’re hoping that they will be able to work it into their budget schedule to rebuild Crofton Road in the spring,” said Lefebure.

Lefebure said a large section of this road needs attention.

“It would include the portion of the road that goes through Halalt (First Nation) all the way past the mill to the Town of Crofton.”

Crofton Road, in its current state, has been the subject of many complaints from drivers over the years.