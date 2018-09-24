Two areas within the CVRD already know who will represent them after the October 20 Municipal Election.

Cowichan Valley Regional District

Electoral Area Director (nine needed):

Area A (Mill Bay/Malahat):

Blaise Salmon (in by acclamation)

Area B (Shawnigan Lake):

Sierra Acton – Incumbent

Bill Savage

Area C (Cobble Hill):

Matteus Clement – Incumbent

Darlene Davis

Michael E. Wilson

Area D (Cowichan Bay):

Lori Iannidinardo – Incumbent

David Fast

Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora):

Allison Nicholson – Incumbent

Loren Duncan

Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls):

Ian Morrison (in by acclamation)

Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands):

Sean D. Jonas

Lynne Smith

Lia Versaevel

Rod Smith

Area H (North Oyster/Diamond):

Bill R. Carter

Mary Marcotte

Murray McNab

Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek):

Klaus Kuhn – Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek) – Incumbent

Gail A. Dawson-Russell

Local Area Trustee – Thetis Island Local Trust Area (two will be elected):

Doug Fenton

Ken Hunter

Peter Luckman

Referendum Question:

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services related to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?

Both Questions Apply to:

Electoral Area A (Mill Bay/Malahat)

Electoral Area B (Shawnigan Lake)

Electoral Area C (Cobble Hill)

Electoral Area D (Cowichan Bay)

Electoral Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora)

Electoral Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls)

Electoral Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)

Electoral Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)

Electoral Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek)

City of Duncan (CVRD Assent Voting)

District of North Cowichan (CVRD Assent Voting)

Town of Lake Cowichan (CVRD Assent Voting)

Town of Ladysmith (CVRD Assent Voting)