Cowichan Community Policing will be hosting a Seniors Safety Fair this week.

It’s on Thursday at the Island Savings Centre and Carol-Ann Rolls said the event will include a number of community organizations who will participate in workshops.

The event kicks off Thursday morning with a presentation by Duncan/North Cowichan RCMP Staff Sergeant Chris Swain who will talk about local crime stats and the perception versus reality, then Rolls said there’s a number of breakout sessions.

ICBC will talk to seniors about keeping their driving skills sharp and will have some information on taking the enhanced road assessment test.

Telus Wise Seniors will also talk to participants about ways to stay safe in the digital world.

Also on the agenda a frauds and scams session and one on being fire smart.

Rolls said statistics show that seniors are actually more likely to be a victim of a fire than the rest of the population.

To register for the Safety Fair, which costs 10 dollars and includes lunch, contact Cowichan Community Policing.