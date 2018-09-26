The Cowichan Capitals are at the annual Bauer BCHL Showcase at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack. Friday, they lost to Chilliwack 4-3 in overtime and then were defeated by Coquitlam 2-1 on Saturday. The Caps are back at home to host Victoria Wednesday.

In the VIJHL: The 2-4 and 0 Islanders beat the Campbell River Storm Friday, one nothing but lost to Nanaimo 4-1 on Saturday. They play again at the Panarama Rec Centre this Friday versus the Panthers.

In BCIHL hockey action…..the Mariners downed Selkirk 4-2.

The Stingrays’ AGM and Swimmer Awards go Wednesday night. Swimmers and their families are encouraged to come to help recognize the athletes, volunteers, and coaches who have worked hard during the past season to make the Stingrays a success. The event is taking place at the Cowichan Secondary School cafeteria from 5 to 8 and it is a potluck style event.

In Division 4 in the Vancouver Island Soccer League, the Cowichan Red Arrows posted a 2-1 win over the SPL. In the Masters Division, the Steelheads beat Vic West 3 nothing while the Cowichan 49er’s trounced Bays United 8-1.

In football action on the weekend: In the peewee division, the Cowichan Bulldogs lost to Nanaimo 19 zip while Ladysmith beat Oceanside 52 to 6. In the junior division, Cowichan downed Nanaimo 40 nothing while Ladysmith lost to Oceanside 13-6.