The province says the examination of money laundering in casinos uncovered troubling evidence suggesting that dirty money is circulating in other places in our communities

Minister of Finance and Attorney General, David Eby said besides money laundering in casinos, there’s evidence of money laundering in the real estate sector, horse racing and luxury cars and a pair of expert panels have been struck to determine what the scope of the activity is.

Eby said money laundering is not a victimless crime.

“It’s tied to the overdose crisis that has stolen thousands of people from their families. It’s linked to gang activity and violence. For too long, those who harm communities and people in B.C. have been able to operate, apparently without consequence. Those who work hard and follow the rules in this province may have wondered if they were at a disadvantage in relation to those who saw the law as something to work around.”

The reports are due back on the minister’s desk by the end of March of 2019.