The province has been making a series of childcare announcements over the last number of months.

The jury is still out on some of those announcements and whether or not they are helping.

Adriana Soler is the director of programs at Parkside Academy Childcare Society where a staff of 20 offers pre-school and after school programs for around 200 children up to the age of 12.

She says the province is coming in hard and fast and not thinking about providing more spaces for affordable child care, but what they have to understand is we need quality child care and quality environments.

Soler says, on the other hand, the Affordable Childcare Benefit has financially relieved a lot of parents and has provided better access to childcare for parents that couldn’t access spaces before because of the cost.