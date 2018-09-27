Just shy of one week after the campers at Nanaimo’s Discontent City were told to clear out, members of the Goldstream Provincial Park encampment are also on the move.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selena Robinson said in a statement that these Goldstream campers are going to begin the transition to housing and shelters starting on Monday.

If campers elect to stay in Goldstream Provincial Park beyond the Tuesday deadline, BC Parks will start evicting campers and partner with the RCMP, other ministries, and outreach workers.

BC Parks will notify the public when the campground is ready to reopen.