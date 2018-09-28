A Ladysmith man has pled guilty to animal cruelty charges and to violating a Wildlife Act regulation.

Back in January, the SPCA removed 34 animals in distress from his property.

They included cats, bearded dragons, boa constrictors, turtles, guinea pigs and a variety of small animals.

The Society says upon entering the house, following a complaint, they found rotting dead animals, extremely high levels of ammonia from urine, caked feces, overcrowded cages, murky aquariums and reptiles kept in inadequate enclosures without proper heat sources, food or water.

The suspect is set to be sentenced in November and faces a maximum fine of up to 75,000 dollars, up to two years in jail and could face a lifetime ban on owning animals.