The family of the late Gladys Barman is hosting a thank you event for all those who helped in the search.

The 82-year-old Oak Bay women went missing in the Lake Cowichan area and her body was found eleven kilometres from where she parked her car.

Family and friends are hosting this event at the Affinity Guesthouse in Cowichan Bay from ten until noon today.

Barman went missing on July 5 and her body was discovered on August 1.