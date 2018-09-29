The Nanaimo RCMP is looking for public assistance in finding a 19-foot Safety/Assistance vessel.

The boat is believed to have been taken from the seaplane dock in the Nanaimo Harbour.

The Typhoon 580 is blue with grey markings, with a 90-horsepower motor.

The cost of the items stolen is expected to be anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 dollars.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the boat please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also go online to Nanaimo Crimestoppers.