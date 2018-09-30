The Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District board recently stopped by a Chemainus Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the issue of odour in the community.

Jon Lefebure said people are starting to complain again about the odour coming from the Coast Environmental Composting Facility.

“There have been a few complaints that I’ve followed up on in the industrial park and a couple times on River Road when there were some pretty heavy manure odours that we believe are associated with the farm,” said Lefebure. “As with last year, getting into the late-summer and into September, for me, a real increase in the number and time of the odours.”

Lefebure said, “It’s really easy to see how upset people could be by this.”

The North Cowichan Mayor said there is one option in solving the odour issue in the community.

“The only way that we’re going to be able to be organized and move forward on this is to get a more definitive study on what odours we are experiencing, where they come from, and when they show up,” said Lefebure.

He adds that the regional district is still waiting on the province to issue a new licence to the Coast Environmental Composting Facility in Chemainus.

Lefebure is hopeful the new licence will include odour requirements.