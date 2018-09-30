Describe yourself and your experience.
ABOUT
Richard Finnegan, Director of Finn & Assoc. Canadian-born and trained, Richard Finnegan practiced with modernist firm di Castri Architects and taught at the Pacific Design College before relocating to the British Virgin Islands in 1998 to work as a Director at RDP Architects, Engineers + Interiors.
An advocate of preserving heritage structures, Richard is also committed to designing new buildings that are socially, economically and environmentally responsible.I’ve been in Nanaimo since 1972 with my parents (Dr. & Mrs. William Finnegan) with stints working overseas. I’m married with 3 children and live steps from my child hood home in Departure Bay.Besides work and family, I believe in contributing my time and expertise to Boards and Committees that benefit the City of Nanaimo.
EXPERIENCE
|· Nanaimo Unique Kids Org., Disabled Kids Learning Center, Board Member 2017 – Present
· City of Nanaimo – Planning & Transportation Comittee 2015 – Present
· Finn & Assoc. Design, Director 2011- Present
· Member of Chamber of Commerce (Nanaimo)
· City of Nanaimo – Board of Variance 2016-2018
· City of Nanaimo – Design Panel 2016 -2018
· City of Nanaimo – Environment Committee 2015-2017
· City of Nanaimo – Heritage & Culture Committee 2015-2017
· Rotary International (Nanaimo), Director 2014-2016
· RDP Architects, Director 1998-2004
· Instructor , Pacific Design Academy 1996-1998
What prompted you to run in your School District?
I have 3 kids in School and I have concerns about the closure of schools, overcrowding of class rooms and a lack of planning for our growing community.
Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent?
Yes
Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?
www.RichardFinnegan.ca
www.facebook.com/electrichardfinnegan
====================
Greg Keller
Describe yourself and your experience.
I am a Registered Professional Planner with 14 years experience working in a local government setting working with community groups, senior governments, indigenous communities, and other stakeholders on Official Community Plans, development applications, and other community projects. I am a parent of two children who attend elementary school. I am a strong defender of the public education system and an advocate for students, workers, and families. I am also a founding member and one of the Director’s of the Coast Emergency Communications Association, a registered charitable society that provides emergency radio communications in times of need.
What prompted you to run in your School District?
I have seen how hard it has been for students and families struggling with recent school closures, not being able to access preferred schools and educational programs and services. I seen the impacts that closing schools has had in a time of increasing enrollment. I am running to bring a voice of reason, increased stability and more consistency to our School District in support of student success for all students regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or sexual/gender orientation.
Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent?
Yes, I live in Nanaimo. The Nanaimo Ladysmith School District is responsible for public education in the District of Lantzville, City of Nanaimo, Town of Ladysmith, and Regional District of Nanaimo Electoral Areas A (Cedar, Cassidy, South Wellington), B (Gabriola Island), and C (Jingle Pot, Extension, Nanaimo Lakes).
Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?
www.electgregkeller.com, Elect Greg Keller on Facebook, @gregbkeller on Instagram
====================
Corinne Furtmann
I am a 45 year old single Mom to two kids, aged 22 and 19, both successful graduates of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. With a background in healthcare, many may know me from my work with Dr. Jeffrey Somerville, and some may know me from my previous work co-instructing the MOA Program at Vancouver Island University. I was an active participant on various committees, parent advisory councils and volunteer groups in my children’s public school careers. I have no personal or predetermined agenda coming into this election – I simply want to remain open minded & respectful to all parents, students, teachers, staff, First Nations partners and community regarding the educational needs of our students.
As for what prompted me to run for a trustee seat, I have had a growing interest in public service for some time, further fuelled by the ‘north versus south’ mentality that seems to be escalating in our district. At the suggestion of a couple friends, I started to give it further thought. My final decision was made after discussion with my kids, a couple school district staff, and also a couple school district trustees. With their support, I decided to join the race. It is my sincere goal to represent ALL students of our district fairly, regardless of address.
I am born & raised on Vancouver Island and have called Nanaimo ‘home’ for the past 25 years. I have lived (and my children have attended schools) in both north and south Nanaimo, and I previously call Cinnabar Valley/Chase River my home sweet home.
I welcome contact from parents & the community, and will do my best to address all questions/concerns.