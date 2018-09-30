In the lead-up to the civic elections, we asked School District trustee candidates a couple of basic questions:

Describe yourself and your experience.

What prompted you to run in your School District?

Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent? Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

Below, are their answers, as they have been received.

==================

Charlene McKay

Describe yourself and your experience: I am a wife and mother of 2 daughters, who has been involved as a volunteer in our school district for the past 6 years. I am self-employed as a medical transcriptionist. For the past 4 years, I have represented parents at the Board of Education and District level in School District 68 on various committees and working groups. This representation included advocating at the Education and Business Committees on behalf of the District Parent Advisory Council. Other SD68 working groups I have been involved with include the Educational Technology Advisory Group, Safe Schools Committee (formerly Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, and Multicultural Race Relations Committees), School Calendar Working Group, and several consultations and working groups related to schools, facilities, and the Enhanced Learning Framework. My commitment to representing parents and PACs included over 275 meetings in the areas noted above. This is in addition to the time I happily spend helping at my children’s school. What prompted you to run in your school district? Running for school trustee feels like the natural next step for me. I would like to broaden the representation that I have been able to bring to Board of Education Committees by representing a larger voter base including students and other educational stakeholders. Do you live within the district you hope to represent? Yes, I do. We live in North Nanaimo and have students attending elementary in grades 6 and 2. Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it? Candidate Profile: http://www. nanaimonet.com/432708517 Facebook Page: facebook.com/VoteCharleneMcKay

=======================

Bill Robinson – Incumbent Describe yourself and your experience. For more than thirty years, my personal mission statement has been: “To motivate myself and those I reach to seek out and activate the best in ourselves and each other.” Since then I have pursued that mission through my various careers as a major market broadcaster, local newspaper columnist, inspirational speaker, teacher and, for the past seven years, as a SD68 trustee. My goal is to continue to bring a calm voice of reason to the board; one that comes with no baggage and no hidden agenda other than a passionate commitment to help students and teaching professionals be the best they can be. I will pursue this goal through persistence, team work, consensus building and collaboration. When once again asking for your vote as a School District 68 Trustee, the guiding principles I commit to are: to always do the right thing for the district as a whole, not the politically smart thing; to stand as a staunch defender and promoter of our public education system; to use my career-long experience and acquired skill-sets to inspire and motivate students, teachers, other staff members and partners to be the best they can be. What prompted you to run in your School District? I have a long standing interest in working with youth. For instance, back in 1973 I started the Nanaimo Interact Club, a high school Rotary Club, which supported a school I worked with in Zimbabwe. Specifically they raised money to support AIDS orphans. They raised $20,000 over the first two years and made a huge difference for many students in Zimbabwe, while gaining a whole lot of experience for themselves. A few years ago, one of the students in that group, a 2006 graduate and current Ontario Risk Management Specialist with an MBA, sent me an email, which said: “You’re a big part of the reason I have been successful. I was very fortunate to have a mentor like you when I was in high school.” During that same period of time one of our teachers sent me the following email: “Students walk away from conversations with Bill feeling empowered by the belief he instils in them of their ability to bring change to themselves, their community and their world.” It’s experiences like this, and there are many more, that prompted by to run as a Sd68 Trustee. Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent? Yes I do. Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it? My web site is www.electbillrobinson.ca. I am on Facebook as “Bill Robinson, Nanaimo” and I have a special page www.facebook.com/electbill. Here is my 2018 platform in case you would like it: IF RE-ELECTED I WILL: Give priority to developing an updated facilities plan. This is essential because of the stress placed on the required number of classrooms due to the Supreme Court class size and composition decision and now our growing student population resulting from our city’s growth. Therefore I will work with the board, staff, unions, DPAC and other partners to ensure that appropriate facilities are available as required. A review of catchment areas is definitely something I will support.

Continue as co-chair of our board appointed Reconciliation Committee and, as I have for the past five years, carry on taking a leadership position promoting our Hul’qumi’num language and culture programs while working to improve our Indigenous grad rates.

Continue as vice chair – or chair – of the Education Committee.

I believe that Community School Coordinators play an important role in our district. I will work to see those positions maintained.

I will initiate a board discussion/debate regarding the value of our French Emersion lottery system. I’m not sure that this system is best for parents and students.

I believe one of the most important things I do is to ensure that I arrange frequent visits with teachers during their lunch hour. I will definitely continue this practice.

Last year I drew attention to the need for an accessible playground at Georgia Avenue Community School, home of our Life Skills class. First steps have been taken in that direction. I will work to see that playground completed this year.

I will definitely promote and grow THE BEST ME I CAN BE program that I created and piloted this past school yearhttps://youtu.be/TXJMdOv5hFA — The program is designed to build self-esteem and self-confidence in all students, especially those who have not been reaching their true potential.

I will also work to encourage parents, staff and students to nominate a minimum of twenty exceptional teachers , administrators , support staff and senior management for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education — I believe the more we celebrate excellence, the more excellence we will grow in support of our students. ======================== Richard Finnegan Describe yourself and your experience. ABOUT

Richard Finnegan, Director of Finn & Assoc. Canadian-born and trained, Richard Finnegan practiced with modernist firm di Castri Architects and taught at the Pacific Design College before relocating to the British Virgin Islands in 1998 to work as a Director at RDP Architects, Engineers + Interiors. An advocate of preserving heritage structures, Richard is also committed to designing new buildings that are socially, economically and environmentally responsible.I’ve been in Nanaimo since 1972 with my parents (Dr. & Mrs. William Finnegan) with stints working overseas. I’m married with 3 children and live steps from my child hood home in Departure Bay.Besides work and family, I believe in contributing my time and expertise to Boards and Committees that benefit the City of Nanaimo. EXPERIENCE · Nanaimo Unique Kids Org., Disabled Kids Learning Center, Board Member 2017 – Present · City of Nanaimo – Planning & Transportation Comittee 2015 – Present · Finn & Assoc. Design, Director 2011- Present · Member of Chamber of Commerce (Nanaimo) · City of Nanaimo – Board of Variance 2016-2018 · City of Nanaimo – Design Panel 2016 -2018 · City of Nanaimo – Environment Committee 2015-2017 · City of Nanaimo – Heritage & Culture Committee 2015-2017 · Rotary International (Nanaimo), Director 2014-2016 · RDP Architects, Director 1998-2004 · Instructor , Pacific Design Academy 1996-1998 What prompted you to run in your School District? I have 3 kids in School and I have concerns about the closure of schools, overcrowding of class rooms and a lack of planning for our growing community. Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent? Yes Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it? www.RichardFinnegan.ca

www.facebook.com/electrichardfinnegan ==================== Greg Keller Describe yourself and your experience. I am a Registered Professional Planner with 14 years experience working in a local government setting working with community groups, senior governments, indigenous communities, and other stakeholders on Official Community Plans, development applications, and other community projects. I am a parent of two children who attend elementary school. I am a strong defender of the public education system and an advocate for students, workers, and families. I am also a founding member and one of the Director’s of the Coast Emergency Communications Association, a registered charitable society that provides emergency radio communications in times of need. What prompted you to run in your School District? I have seen how hard it has been for students and families struggling with recent school closures, not being able to access preferred schools and educational programs and services. I seen the impacts that closing schools has had in a time of increasing enrollment. I am running to bring a voice of reason, increased stability and more consistency to our School District in support of student success for all students regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or sexual/gender orientation. Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent? Yes, I live in Nanaimo. The Nanaimo Ladysmith School District is responsible for public education in the District of Lantzville, City of Nanaimo, Town of Ladysmith, and Regional District of Nanaimo Electoral Areas A (Cedar, Cassidy, South Wellington), B (Gabriola Island), and C (Jingle Pot, Extension, Nanaimo Lakes). Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it? www.electgregkeller.com, Elect Greg Keller on Facebook, @gregbkeller on Instagram ==================== Corinne Furtmann I am a 45 year old single Mom to two kids, aged 22 and 19, both successful graduates of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. With a background in healthcare, many may know me from my work with Dr. Jeffrey Somerville, and some may know me from my previous work co-instructing the MOA Program at Vancouver Island University. I was an active participant on various committees, parent advisory councils and volunteer groups in my children’s public school careers. I have no personal or predetermined agenda coming into this election – I simply want to remain open minded & respectful to all parents, students, teachers, staff, First Nations partners and community regarding the educational needs of our students. As for what prompted me to run for a trustee seat, I have had a growing interest in public service for some time, further fuelled by the ‘north versus south’ mentality that seems to be escalating in our district. At the suggestion of a couple friends, I started to give it further thought. My final decision was made after discussion with my kids, a couple school district staff, and also a couple school district trustees. With their support, I decided to join the race. It is my sincere goal to represent ALL students of our district fairly, regardless of address. I am born & raised on Vancouver Island and have called Nanaimo ‘home’ for the past 25 years. I have lived (and my children have attended schools) in both north and south Nanaimo, and I previously call Cinnabar Valley/Chase River my home sweet home. I can be reached through my Facebook page (Corinne Furtmann for Nanaimo Ladysmith Public School Trustee) or by email: corinne4trustee@gmail.com . I also have a webpage – corinnefurtmann@simplesite.com I welcome contact from parents & the community, and will do my best to address all questions/concerns. =================== Bill Bard – Served prior to 2014