In the run-up to the civic election we asked City of Duncan mayoral candidates some basic questions:

Describe yourself and your experience.

Why did you decide to run for the mayors’ chair?

What do you think are the most important issues in Duncan?

Do you live in Duncan?

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

We have posted their answers, verbatim, in the order they were received, below.

================

Sharon Jackson – current councilor

Describe yourself and your experience.

I have been on council for 22 years. I have the history, the understanding, and my belief that Duncan is the best small city in Canada. No one else has that long corporate memory. I am passionate about Duncan. During an election in which there are so many changes, it is important to vote for those who have experience.

Why did you decide to run for the mayors’ chair?

I am a strong community advocate and I am not afraid of making unpopular decisions if it is in the best wishes of the people who live in here. I am deeply sorry to see our mayor go, but in his place, there should be someone who has the experience to fill his shoes.

What do you think are the most important issues in Duncan?

Continuing neighbourhood communication. Parking Downtown. Figuring out how we can encourage development without destroying neighbourhoods and without making our fees and charges so overwhelming that developers will overlook Duncan. Listening more carefully to the business owners on the TCH. Affordable housing.

Do you live in Duncan?

I recently had to move because I could not maintain my property alone. I live 5 minutes south of Duncan but I lived there and paid taxes from 1994-2017.

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

https://www.facebook.com/sharonjacksonformayor

=================

Martin Barker

I am a professional who lives, pays residential tax, provides a rental opportunity, works at my own business which employs over a dozen people at my health clinic, Cowichan Wellness, within the city of Duncan. I have past managerial experience operating multi-million dollars retail liquor outlets for the Alberta government in the 80 and 90’s and 11 years of blue collar work in the Crofton Mill (groundwood department) before completing an 8 year professional degree. I was also a Duncan city councillor who was willing to take principled stands and ensure that every opinion was heard in debates. I have a fairly extensive history of volunteer service in the community, 7 years as a volunteer chiropractor at the Warmland house, organized and participated in the ‘dunk a doc’ dunk tank fundraisers for the United Way, past director on the local Cowichan Legion board, past instructor of Jujitsu at the Hiiye’yu Lelum Society House of Friendship and past director on the Downtown Business Improvement Association among others.

I am running for Mayor for several reasons. Most significantly, I have a vested interest in the community! As an employer, resident, and worker I need the city to flourish-that means a vibrant downtown, affordable and available housing, accessible parking, a safe community. Duncan is the cultural/business centre of the Cowichan Valley and must work to maintain that status. I also have extensive managerial training and experience, a strong work ethic, a calm demeanour, and a strong capacity toward team building making me a very strong candidate for the position of Mayor.

There are so many issues facing Duncan right now: the opioid crisis and its concurrent issue of discarded needles, crime and homelessness, affordable and available housing, updating infrastructure, controlling taxes (especially at the CVRD level), solidifying the downtown core as the cultural centre of the Valley, creating a ‘customer service’ oriented city hall among many others.

As the only Mayoral candidate who lives in Duncan I am hoping residents will want one of their own leading the city on October 20th!

Facebook: Martin for Mayor

Instagram: votemartinformayor

Phone 250 709 5774

===================