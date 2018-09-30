In the run up to the civic election we asked North Cowichan candidates some basic questions:

Describe yourself and your experience. Why did you decide to run?

What do you think are the most important issues in North Cowichan?

Do you live within North Cowichan?

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

We have posted the answers to the questions, verbatim, in the order they were received, below.

=======================

Catherine Pastula

I have lived in North Cowichan for 38 years.

I was born and raised in the Ottawa valley and my family was involved in farming and politics there. I moved to the Cowichan Valley in the 1970’s. Prior to arriving in the Cowichan Valley I worked in the tourist industry as Program Director for Israel for FunSun Tours. I planned and hosted tours, mostly of farmers to see the farming techniques employed by Israel and Egypt where innovation in water conservation was critical. Later I became a realtor and earned my credentials as an appraiser. I worked in the local real estate industry for many years. After leaving the real estate business I worked with Pastula Farms, marketing its famous potatoes for 25 years.

I have over 30 years of public service in the Cowichan Valley, serving on the following Boards and social clubs, in a volunteer capacity,

1. Chamber of Commerce-Tourism,

2. Mental Health Board,

3. Maple Bay Rowing Club Board,

4. Farmers Institute Board,

5. Women’s Institute,

6. Cowichan Green Community,

7. Island Farmers Alliance,

8. Eagles Auxillary,

9. Red Hatters, Queen,

After being involved in community projects for 30 years the inevitable next step is local politics. My main concerns are the environment, especially water issues and providing affordable rental housing. .We must be innovative and sustainable. We need to be fiscally responsible while doing this and try and work within our budget. We cannot keep raising property taxes for every new issue that arises. I believe my background in farming, studying the water conservation techniques of other countries and my work with mental health has prepared me to tackle these issues. We need a fresh approach, I will provide that.

I am on Facebook, Catherine Pastula for Councillor email catherineforcouncillor@shaw.ca

====================

Paul Fletcher Describe yourself and your experience. I am a 65-year-old self-employed photographer and photography teacher at Brentwood College School for the last 18 years. I have lived in the Cowichan Valley for 32 years and I share my life with 6 children and 7 grandchildren. I am the founder and President of the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society, have served on the board of Cowichan Wheels for 8 years and was a Duncan city councillor for 6 years (2005-11). I enjoy travelling to third world countries to document social and environmental issues. Why did you decide to run for a seat at the council table? I am running for North Cowichan council because I love the Cowichan Valley and I have the skills and experience needed to work collaboratively and collectively with others. My lengthy community service, on both sides of the council table, provides me with enough knowledge and maturity to contribute to a positive future for North Cowichan. What do you think are the most important issues in North Cowichan? Homelessness, Urgently increase the amount of affordable housing in the Cowichan Valley. This would include supporting secondary suites, carriage houses or ‘tiny homes’. Hire temporary staff using grant monies to expedite the development improvement process.Establish transitional housing for people completing treatment from accredited treatment programs. Often these folks have no place to go and no hand to hold when they leave treatment. Lack of Regional Growth Study, I would encourage council to lobby for a North Cowichan leadership role in encouraging the CVRD to lead a comprehensive Regional Growth Study with the goal of striking a balance between development and protection of the environment in the Cowichan region. Water quality in Quamichan and Somenos Lakes- Council needs to take a more aggressive stance towards all runoff, urban stormwater and agriculture, to reduce the phosphorous entering the lakes Do you live in North Cowichan? I currently live in Duncan. Most of my volunteer work takes place in North Cowichan and have lived in North Cowichan for many years Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it? Facebook- elect fletcher, website www.electfletcher.com

==================

Debra Toporowski

Describe yourself and your experience.

My name is Debra Toporowski, my Quw’utsun (Cowichan) name Qwulti’stunaat. I was born and raised in the Cowichan Valley, with a First Nation and Chinese Heritage. My mother is Ethel Jack and my father is Howard Wong. I have three brothers and two sisters.

I have worked as a Constituency Assistant for 12 years alongside MLA, Doug Routley and MLA, Bill Routley, with comprehensive knowledge of provincial government legislation, programs and services, and community resources. As a Constituency Assistant I was required to monitor local government and community activities to keep the member informed on local issues. Also, I have been requested to represent the MLA’s at public and community functions. I believe the compassion and courage I have developed in my years of work on behalf of the people of the Cowichan Valley, will allow me to serve you well.

I am a third term elected Cowichan Tribes Councillor (2013, 2015 & 2017) sitting on various committees: Appointed to the Cowichan Watershed Board, Cowichan Watershed Society, Cowichan Tribes Treaty, Health Advisory Committee, Cowichan Nation Alliance, Fishing Committee, Khowutzun Gaming Corp., Justice Committee and the Duncan-Chamber of Commerce. Past Committees: Island Corridor Foundation (Alternate), Quw’utsun Kw’atl’ Kwa (Ocean) Fisheries Board and Housing Committee.

Why did you decide to run for a seat at the council table?

I am passionate about fighting for the protection of our local water, land and air but also understand the need for balance between our environment and a strong economy. We can truly have both; it does not have to be one or the other. I am an inclusive person who knows how to lead and will bring your voice to the table on social and economic issues. As a community advocate and a First Nations Councillor, I am passionate on working on continuing to build bridges and to find fair solutions for all our communities.

What do you think are the most important issues in North Cowichan?

There are many critical issues, for example water, affordable housing, and social issues.

Do you live in North Cowichan?

Yes, I live in Chemainus and before that I lived in Duncan, BC for 42 years.

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it? facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Debra.for.North.Cowichan.Council

==============