Lake Cowichan candidate feature

Describe yourself and your experience.

Why did you decide to run for a seat at the council table?

I am presently completing my first term as Town Councillor and have worked hard for the residents and enjoyed it immensley. My experience includes positions on various municipal committees and executive member on several non-profit organizations in Lake Cowichan over the past 34 years. I am committed to our comunity and to keeping it a great place to live for all ages with positive growth for the future. And, I am dedicated to continue upgrading our infrastructure and to complete the projects that we have started like the Centennial Field complex.

I have been serving on a senior care facility committee for almost 4 years. We are now a designated non-profit society and plan to move forward to our goal of a care facility in Lake Cowichan. I am also an alternate liaison for the Advisory Planning Commission that, with the town planner and several local residents as members, is doing a great job of updating the Official Community Plan that will be completed in 2019 and take us into the future.

What do you think are the most important issues in Lake Cowichan?

There are a few, but housing is on everyone’s lips right now. I believe we need more attainable housing for all ages if we want our community and local businesses to continue to thrive; apartments, townhouses, duplexes and smaller single family homes. Some are already planned in one area. Densification in some areas, especially the downtown core, is good for our community.

I am pleased that our water treatment plant is almost completed and due to be online in the near future. No more ‘boil water’ notices from Island Health!

And, residents are not convinced that the referendums for two CVRD bylaws with increased taxing for our community are the right thing to do so I encourage everyone to research the issues and be sure to come out and vote.

Do you live within Lake Cowichan?

Yes, have for 34 years. My husband is a Youbonian and has lived in this area all his life.

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

Yes, facebook – Carolyne Austin, email cgaustin@shaw.ca, phone 250-749-6772.