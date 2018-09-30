In the run up to the civic elections we asked candidates a couple of basic questions:

Why did you decide to run for a seat at the council table?

What do you think are the most important issues in the CVRD?

Do you live within the electoral area in which you are running?

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

Their answers are posted below, verbatim, in the order they were received.

====================

Lori Iannidinardo – Director for Area D (Cowichan Bay) – Incumbent

I have grew up in the Cowichan Valley and I live in Cowichan Bay for 34 years now.

My Facebook Page is Lori@reelectlori

Contact me at 250-748-0152

==================

Mike Wilson – Director for Area ‘C’ (Cobble Hill)

1) Describe yourself and your experience.

My Family

I am married to Barbara, a State Registered Nurse (UK) and we have two children and five grandchildren. Barbara and I and our children immigrated to Canada from England in 1993. We lived in Sidney until we moved to our Cobble Hill home in 1999

My Career

My career in the British Merchant Service began with P&O Cruises as Radio/Electronics Officer after which I transferred to Cable and Wireless, Marine Division where I attained the rank of Chief Cable Engineer, Digital Fibre Optics. As an integral part of my career and professional progression I have been trained in budgeting, contracts, negotiation, planning, financial accountability and public relations.

I formed Pacific International Cable Consulting Inc. in 1999 and my services have been involved in planning, installation and maintenance of transoceanic long and short-haul, high-capacity, digital fibre optic systems from conception to in-service completion.

My Community

I volunteer for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign and for the South Cowichan Community Policing (Friendly Phones).

I am a member of the Area C, the Cobble Hill Advisory Planning Commission, the Rotary Club of South Cowichan, the Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute and Agriculture Society and the Cobble Hill Association of Taxpayers

2) Why did you decide to run for a seat at the council table?

I and many others I have spoken with, are not happy with what has been done, or more importantly, not done, by the incumbent Regional Director. I believe that I can do a far better job for the community that what has been the case over the past four years

WHAT DO I BELIEVE IN?

WHAT WILL I STRIVE FOR?

I WILL use my business experience to promote financial responsibility in the Board’s budgeting process.

I WILL respect taxpayers and their ability to pay when reviewing and approving the budget.

I WILL provide honest, open, accountable area governance and responsive communication to address resident’s concerns.

I WILL listen with care, consult regularly and work with residents to ensure the best possible decisions are made for our community.

I WILL ensure that my vision matches the community’s needs and is one that residents’ and taxpayers support.

I AM a strong supporter of all businesses that provide employment throughout our community.

I BELIEVE that the board should not support expanding services into areas that are already funded or administered provincially or federally.

I WILL address these important issues the residents of Cobble Hill.

3) What do you think are the most important issues in your electoral area?

The decisions made by local government directly impact our community and our quality of life and past boards have viewed their constituents, not as a community to be served, but as a limitless resource.

Historical tax increases at all levels have been well above the rate of inflation and fiscal prudence is a must for our elected representatives if fixed or low income, vulnerable or ‘at-risk’ members of our community are going to be able to remain comfortably in their family homes.Environmental policies at all levels are necessary in order to protect our ecosystems. The policies attempt to prevent harmful effects on the environment caused by human interaction as well as making sure that changes in the environment do not have harmful effects on humans.

In addition, I believe that the concerns that we all share regarding the changing environment, particularly the water we drink and the air we breathe are of incalculable concern to all residents.

I will make protection of environmental values a high priority

Should situations arise which impact the delicate environmental and ecological balance, I will work closely WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS in the community in order to find a solution

I also commit to advocate on behalf of Cobble Hill residents on environmental issues that are within the mandate of higher levels of government and to ensure the groundwater wells in all areas of known concern are monitored for nitrate and other forms of contamination.

4) Do you live within the electoral area in which you are running to represent?

Yes

5) Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

WEBSITE: www.mikewilson4cobblehill.ca

e-mail: mike.wilson4cobblehill@gmail.com

Cell: (250) 701 7474

====================

Alison Nicholson – Electoral Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora) – Incumbent

Describe yourself and your experience.

I am an ecologist, farmer, and grandmother, and have had the honour of representing Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora for the past four years. I love the Cowichan Valley and our communities. Helping transform Cowichan Station’s beloved former school into the “HUB”, I have seen what can be accomplished and overcome when people have a voice and involvement in building a liveable, sustainable community. As well as my community experience I offer a broad base of knowledge and professional work experience in the natural resources management sector.

Why did you decide to run for a seat at the CVRD Board table?

This is a time of great change. I believe that a community working together is the most powerful force there is for positive change. We need to draw on the wisdom, ideas of local people to shape our future. First Nations reconciliation is also an essential journey that will take time and the commitment of all of us. If elected I will build on my experience to champion citizen involvement and empowerment in solving our region’s issues.

What do you think are the most important issues in your electoral area?

Water : Once again by early July volunteers had spent 100s of hours rescuing baby salmon stranded in drying side channels of the Cowichan River while the Koksilah River, which runs through the heart of Cowichan Station, was only knee deep and residents were being asked to significantly cut back their water use. This has been the proverbial “death by a thousand cuts”. We need to manage our precious water and watersheds differently if we are to adapt to the intensifying droughts and storm events coming our way.

Population growth : Our region is experiencing rapid growth. Area E, which hugs the urban core, will be increasingly challenged to protect green spaces that are both beautiful and essential to our health and standard of living. The Agriculture Land Reserve has gone along way to help protect our farmland from sprawl. However, forest land is not offered the same protection so we must plan carefully or we will lose our rural character. Development pressure is also affecting affordability in Area E and throughout the region. I want our children to be able to afford to stay in the valley. I want people living on low incomes to have secure, safe housing so they are more able to find and keep jobs, pursue education and maintain their health.

Safer, more enjoyable transportation options: Walkable, bikeable, livable roads contribute to our enjoyment, health and community connectedness as well the heath of the environment. Our roads are managed by the province for vehicles only. Brave (or foolish?) people choosing to walk or ride down our roads are faced with narrow, uneven or nonexistent shoulders; there are no roadside paths.

Do you live within the electoral area in which you are running to represent?

I live in Cowichan Station on the border of Area E in the Shawnigan area. We are cut off from the Shawnigan (Area B) community by the Koksilah River and are very much a part of the Cowichan Station community.

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

Facebook Alison nicholson Area E

www.alisonnicholson.net

=============

Loren Duncan – Electoral Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora – served prior to 2014