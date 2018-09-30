In the lead-up to the civic elections, we posed the following basic questions to candidates:

Why did you decide to run for a seat on council?

What do you think are the most important issues in Ladysmith?

Do you live in Ladysmith?

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

These are their answers (verbatim) and in the order they were received. Check back often, as we will update this page as answers come in.

====================

Steve Arnett – Incumbent

Describe yourself and your experience.

Who am I

Incumbent Town Councilor 2008 -2018

Registered Social Worker BSW MSW RSW(Ret.) in practice for 38 years

Resident of Ladysmith for 25 years

Married for 40 years with two sons, Matthew 33 and Christopher 28 who have been raised in the community

A proud parent of both who are local athletes and graduates of the Primary, Intermediate and Secondary schools of Ladysmith

Registered Metis Citizen MNBC

What I believe

“It Takes a Town to Raise a Child”

What I want to contribute

Caring

Common Sense

Competence

Commitment

Collaboration

Volunteer Experience

Vice President of the Vancouver Regional Library board

Town Council liaison and volunteer Celebrations Ladysmith Days

Town Council liaison Island Corridor Foundation

Vice President Tillicum Slum Housing Society 2014-2018

Member Ladysmith Maritime Society 2007 -2018

Member Ladysmith Legion 2009-2018

Executive member of Mid Isle Soccer 1994-2004

Chair of Ladysmith Youth Advisory 2001-2002

President, V-P Employment Navigators 1995-1997

Member Ladysmith Maritime Society

North American Indigenous Games volunteer

Why did you decide to run for a seat at the council table?

There is still work for me to help do in the areas that inspire us toward a better community for all.

What do you think are the most important issues in Ladysmith?

I am seeking support for a fourth term

To maintain our communities unique small town social character and natural environment in balance with needed investment and growth for future generations

our communities unique small town social character and natural environment in balance with needed investment and growth for future generations To positively manage both the intended and unintended effects of marijuana legalization on all town residents most particularly our children, youth and seniors.

manage both the intended and unintended effects of marijuana legalization on all town residents most particularly our children, youth and seniors. To achieve ownership and protection of our water and local watershed

ownership and protection of our water and local watershed To remove and prevent Derelict Vessels in our harbour and preserve the harbor and natural world around it

and prevent Derelict Vessels in our harbour and preserve the harbor and natural world around it To secure immediate funds for a new elementary school for our children and grandchildren

immediate funds for a new elementary school for our children and grandchildren To work with the Forest Field Steering Committee to complete our community dream

Do you live within the town?

Yes for the last 25 years

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

No

Here is why.

I have refused to invite social media into my life due to the unchecked excesses of a social media culture the moment it began to ravage the lives of so many vulnerable teens (mere babies only really), to the extent they took their own lives in order to end the ceaseless torment that would intrude upon their young persons at any time of the day or night in even the most private and formerly safe places they thought they could take’ refuge from the storm’ in.

Only now are we as adults beginning to appreciate that too much of a touted good thing is actually bad for you! In this case it can destroy lives or has actually been instrumental in extinguishing them because there are no boundaries, no borders, no safeguards, no individual protections except to opt out while you still have breath in your body.

We all need to opt for a return to a civil society where vigorous debate and clashes of ideas generally albeit not always took place in a culture of wait for it – ‘CIVILITY and RESPECT’ which has now deteriorated to the point where an individual like Sook Councilor Kerrie Rae who I have previously served on the Vancouver Island Regional Library Board with, has decided her only recourse is to withdraw from public office and service to her community because the price to do so with good intention is intolerably high.

We all lose with that outcome of social media excess.

Previous to Councilor Rae, Mayor Helps found it prudent to close her Facebook account and I penned my thoughts about her decision. I sent this to our Mayor and Council members after reading the TC article about Mayor Helps canceling her Facebook account.

‘Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is quitting Facebook’

Hi folks,

Most of you know my view of social media as a popular culture phenomena already.

Sitting on my deck in the sun today I was thinking of The Times Colonist headline above in prose (amateur ditty attempt that that it be), about the danger of our polity being driven by trendiness versus facts and open debate .wherein we can be challenged to defend our views and the positons we take.