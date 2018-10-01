Provincial politicians are heading back to the legislature in Victoria, starting today.

This sitting is expected to produce legislation surrounding professional reliance as well as the unveiling of a poverty reduction strategy.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says she’s excited about the announcement of a clean growth strategy expected during this sitting.

“I’m excited to see that we are going to have a clean growth strategy review, so, ways to make our community and our province more resilient and more able to address and adapt to climate change. A strategy that reduces our emissions but also creates exactly the kind of communities that we want to live in and I am really excited to see that coming forward.”

October is a very busy month on the political landscape, as new cannabis legislation comes into effect on the 17th, the municipal election goes on October 20th and the electoral reform mail-in ballot period opens on the 22nd.