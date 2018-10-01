Provincial politicians head back to Victoria
Provincial politicians are heading back to the legislature in Victoria, starting today.
This sitting is expected to produce legislation surrounding professional reliance as well as the unveiling of a poverty reduction strategy.
Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says she’s excited about the announcement of a clean growth strategy expected during this sitting.
“I’m excited to see that we are going to have a clean growth strategy review, so, ways to make our community and our province more resilient and more able to address and adapt to climate change. A strategy that reduces our emissions but also creates exactly the kind of communities that we want to live in and I am really excited to see that coming forward.”
October is a very busy month on the political landscape, as new cannabis legislation comes into effect on the 17th, the municipal election goes on October 20th and the electoral reform mail-in ballot period opens on the 22nd.