A recovery in bank stocks is helping boost North American markets. The TSX is up 21 points to 16,038 and across the border the Dow is gaining 131 points to 26,905.

This comes as Italy’s commitment to cutting its deficit by two per cent is helping boost the financial sector.

General Motors is also helping Wall Street after the company announced a partnership with Honda Motors to research self driving technology.

The Loonie is up and has hit the 78 cent US mark.

The price of US crude is pushing higher again, reaching to 75.75 a barrel.