The NDP has made a push to convince the Trudeau Liberals to make money available now for affordable housing but the motion didn’t change the Grits plans.

The NDP called for the government to immediately spend 50 per cent of the affordable housing strategy funding, now, instead of holding 90 per cent back until next year’s election, which is the Liberals plan.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson highlighted the tent city in Nanaimo and told the House of Commons there are plenty of boots on the ground trying to help the 300 person homeless camp that’s disrupting the lives of many people who live in the area.