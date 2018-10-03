BC Ferries is adding over 80 extra sailings for the long weekend.

The extra sailings will be on the Tsawwassen/Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale routes.

The most popular travel times are expected to be Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning.

The busiest day of the long weekend is expected to be Monday, with traffic

returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

BC Ferries is suggesting for travel certainty and to ensure you get on the sailing of choice a reservation is a good idea.