An all-candidates meeting for the position of Director for Area B – Shawnigan Lake is set to go tomorrow night (Thurs, Oct 4) from 7 to 9.

It’s at the Hugh Wilkinson Theatre at Shawnigan Lake School.

North Cowichan Candidates will be hosted at a forum tomorrow night (Thurs) as well.

It’s at the Duncan Community Lodge.

The event is hosted by the Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association and starts at 7.