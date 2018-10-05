Times are changing and the Mill Bay Fire Department is looking to hire a firefighter training officer.

It’s a composite fire hall, meaning that both career and volunteer firefighters work out of the station and the new position is contingent on the provincial government approving the hall’s anticipated $120,000 dollar budget in 2019.

Chair of the Mill Bay Fire Protection District David Slade says the new hire would be responsible for training the firefighters at the station.

“It will be somebody whose responsibility will be to look after all the training requirements for the firefighters, which is a huge burden that is being undertaken by several firefighters,” said Slade.”

Slade hinted that additional career firefighters may be hired in the future.

“We’re going to send in our budget and if the Ministry gives us the thumbs up, we’re going to move forward with it for 2019 and hire a full-time, training officer, who will also be a daytime, firefighting resource for the community,” said Slade. “We may continue to, over the next several years, add one or two more positions.”

The Fire Chief and Maintenance Firefighter are paid at the Mill Bay hall and if the province approves this budget, a Firefighter Training Officer will also be paid around $80,000 dollars.

Benefit packages and payroll additions make up the other $40,000 dollars.