The ferries are starting to fill up with long weekend travelers.

BC Ferries Deborah Marshall says it’s the busiest weekend for foot passenger traffic as many university students head home for Thanksgiving.

“Normally you can show up about 15 minutes ahead of time and travel on the sailing of your choice but because we do expect larger crowds of foot passengers at our terminals and our terminals to be busier in general, we would suggest that foot passengers arrive at the terminals at least 45 minutes in advance.”

Marshall says it’s a good idea for those foot passengers to take public transit or get a ride to the terminal because the parking lots fill up fast.