The municipal election will send British Columbians to the polls on October 20, however, the first advanced voting opportunities are coming to the Cowichan Valley tomorrow.

Chief Elections Officer in North Cowichan Alyssa Meiner said the number of voters using the advanced voting opportunities has been trending upward in recent years.

“There has been an upward trend through the 2014 and 2011 elections, and the amalgamation vote of people coming out to vote at the advanced polls,” said Meiner. “For the 2018 election, there are two advanced voting dates, the first is October 10, the second is Tuesday, October 16 and both are from 8 am to 8 pm.

In 2011, 6,944 people voted in the election, 608 of which participated in the advanced voting opportunities, while in 2014, that number climbed to 836 (7663 total votes).

This year’s amalgamation vote saw 870 of the 5,205 electors vote early.

Meanwhile, in Duncan, 1,148 people voted in the election, one-third of those votes came during the advanced voting opportunities.

Duncan’s Chief Elections Officer Paige MacWilliam says mobile voting stations will be used ahead of the election in the City of Totems.

“In advance of the election, we check in with some of the local old-age homes and care homes and see if they’d like to have election officials attend to offer voting to the residents and staff,” said MacWilliam.

For dates, times, and locations of the advanced and general elections, click here.