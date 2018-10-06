Some protesters from Discontent City have taken over an abandoned school in Nanaimo.

They broke into the Rutherford School last night and are calling it the “Schoolhouse Squat”.

Banners were also hung on the school which read “fight 4 justice” and fight 4 homes.”

On Sept. 21, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled everyone at Discontent City Port Drive must leave the encampment within 21 days and there had been about 300 people staying there.

The School District says their staff have been at the Rutherford school site assisting Nanaimo RCMP when needed. And that they will not be commenting while police tend to the incident.