The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team has arrested protesters who broke into Rutherford Elementary School in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP says all the protesters have been removed from the school and police are recommending charges of break and enter and criminal mischief for the 18 to 21 protesters who were arrested.

The people who broke into the Nanaimo school were protesting an injunction, displacement, and a lack of affordable housing in the Harbour City.

The protesters broke into the school to start what they called the ‘Schoolhouse Squat.’

On September 21, a BC Supreme Court judge ruled that everyone living in Discontent City had to vacate the area in 21 days.