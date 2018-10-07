It was a busy summer in the Cowichan Valley, with a number of huge events rolling through the region.

With the BC Summer Games, BC Bike Race, BC Elders Gathering, and annual attractions like Sunfest, it’s no surprise that Tourism Cowichan saw more than 60,000 people check out the visitor centres in Duncan, Chemainus and Lake Cowichan.

Executive Director of Tourism Cowichan Miranda Thorne says it was a banner summer.

“We were up 17 point four per cent, compared to 2017 and then July, August, September, we were up 12 point one per cent compared to 2017, so some pretty significant increases in traffic,” said Thorne.

Thorne said nearly 700 tour buses rolled through Chemainus during the summer.

The Cowichan Valley boasts Canada’s only commercial tea farm and BC’s first craft distillery and cidery at Merridale.