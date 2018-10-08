The flu season is here, as shots are available throughout the Cowichan Valley.

Medical Health Officer Shannon Waters explains why it’s so important to get your flu shot.

“The best protection against the flu is the flu vaccine, protecting yourself, your loved ones, and thinking about vulnerable people you might be around that are more susceptible to complications from the flu,” said Waters.

Adults can get immunized through local pharmacies and physicians starting on October 8, while children, youth, and their caregivers are welcome at public health clinics, starting on October 24.

Visit Immunize BC or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 for locations.