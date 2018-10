The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District estimates it’s going to cost about $100,000 dollars to repair Rutherford Elementary.

Protesters broke into the school in Nanaimo this weekend to protest the lack of affordable housing and an injunction that was handed down by a BC Supreme Court judge on Discontent City.

The squatters were eventually arrested by the RCMP and police are recommending charges of break and enter and criminal mischief.