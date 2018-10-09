25 people, including 14 children, are looking for a new place to live.

That’s after a fire on the 5800 block of York Road forced them to flee Friday morning.

The CVRD’s Emergency Program Coordinator, Sybille Sanderson said the families were put up in a local hotel and are in the process of finding somewhere else to live.

She said Cowichan Tribes and the Ministry of Social Services are assisting the families in the resettlement process.

Sanderson said, at this point, clothing donations are not helpful because it’s just more stuff the families will have to lug around with them until they find somewhere to live.

She said the families were given gift cards to help take care of their immediate needs.