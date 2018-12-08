Records are made to be broken and the 2017 stuff the truck pallet total was obliterated.

The community donated 128 pallets to the annual Stuff the Truck event, 66 more than last year.

Colleen Fuller, with the Cowichan Basket Society, said the shelves at the Food Banks will be full thanks to the generosity of the community.

“It feeds a number of food banks, not just ourselves, although we are the busiest,” said Fuller. “Lake Cowichan, Chemainus/Crofton, and Ladysmith are all benefiting from this food drive, so it will take them through to summertime before we have to use our cash donations to buy food.”

128,000 pounds of food and $288,000 dollars has been raised for the basket society.

Fuller said she’s not surprised with the way the community has stepped up.

“The community is one of the most generous and I’ve worked in non-profit for many years,” said Fuller. “They come to the fore, they come with smiles on their faces, and it’s just such a good feeling that they’re taking care of others that are facing challenges right now. I have many people who donate to that truck who have had to use our service and now they have the chance to give back.”