A justice with the Supreme Court of BC has issued a statutory injunction to prevent a commercial sawmill from continuing its operation on Shawnigan Lake Road.

The justice agreed with the CVRD’s argument that this company, whose main functions are sawmilling, storage, and the distribution of wood products isn’t zoned to work as a commercial sawmill.

However, as part of the ruling, the justice is allowing the property owners to conduct limited sawmilling activity for the non-commercial purpose of constructing property improvements.

The property owners must cease and desist any commercial activity and pay costs to the regional district.