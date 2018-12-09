Both the provincial and federal governments announced the community cultural and recreation program earlier this year and the Chesterfield Sports Society wants a piece of the pie for the Cowichan Sportsplex.

This program provides 134 million dollars in funding for infrastructure projects throughout BC and the society made a presentation to North Cowichan council, asking for a grant that would cover more than 73 per cent of the costs associated with building a new field house.

The field house would include washrooms, office space, change rooms, showers, and a meeting room.

North Cowichan owns the land the Cowichan Sportsplex is on and the society requested that the municipality submit the grant application for this project.

Municipal staff has been directed to prepare a report for the next meeting on December 19.