Environment Canada is warning about some wet snow or freezing rain on the Island this weekend.

A special weather statement is in effect for east Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

It’s also in effect for inland Vancouver Island.

A weak weather system will approach Vancouver Island from the Pacific tonight (Fri), bringing wet snow and the risk of freezing rain to the inland valleys.

Winds near the immediate coast of the Strait of Georgia are forecast to increase later today but temperatures should remain above the freezing mark through tonight.

Where wet snow falls, a few centimeters could accumulate by the time the system moves on.