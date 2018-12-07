Now that flu season has started all visitors to health facilities are being asked to wear a mask if they haven’t received their annual flu shot.

The policy is part of the province’s strategy to prevent the spread of flu and protect already vulnerable patients from a potentially fatal infection.

The policy applies to all patient care areas in hospitals, residential care homes, community health care centres and other health facilities from now to the end of the season, which typically is the end of March 2019.

Flu shots for visitors are free and you can get them at your family doctor, walk-in clinics or pharmacies.

People who have not had a flu shot can get a surgical mask at a nursing station or outpatient reception desk.