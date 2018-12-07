Rod Allen, the Superintendent, and CEO of the Cowichan Valley School District, has announced his retirement.

Allen, who came to the position four years ago from the Ministry of Education, said he will be leaving in March of 2019.

Allen said he feels he’s leaving the District on a solid footing.

“It’s great having, essentially, the same board back again, that’s nice and provides great stability to the community and for the school district. We have amazing principles and vice principles. I think I have been able to expose them and many of our teachers to an international and national conversation about learning.”

Allen, a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said he’s happy he was able to tell the Cowichan story and forge strong relationships with our First Nations communities.

During his tenure, Allen saw the District grow to over 8,000 students with a staff of 1,400.