A local United Church minister has recently returned from a pilgrimage to Palestine and Israel.

Reverend Keith Simmonds will be sharing his impressions of the experience at the Duncan United Church Sunday (Dec 9) at 2 o’clock.

Simmonds said he got a chance to visit the sites identified in biblical stories but he also got to meet and hear the stories from people living on the land today.

“I found it a place where people are living under incredible burden in ways that are still filled with hope, doing what they can to help change the world around them, to resist, but not to resist with violence but with all kinds of creative ways to say this isn’t the way things have to be. There are many different ways we can do this together.”

Simmonds will present a two-part slide show, first of the well-known landmarks and then, slides that depict the stories of the people who live there.