BC Ferries capital budget is three point nine billion dollars and some of that money is earmarked for the Crofton ferry terminal.

The money in the capital budget will be spent in the next 12 years and Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said terminal development plans are in the works.

“That’s a long-term vision for strategies and actions that we have to take in order to improve terminals and maintain them,” said Marshall. “It’s a visioning exercise, we will be coming out and consulting with our customers about it.”

While any construction project at the Crofton terminal wouldn’t be completed until around 2022, Marshall said planning and engagement is starting early.

“We start engaging early with the community and our customers so we can get a good understanding, you know, it might be a matter of ‘do you think the dog walk should be on this side or should it be on that side,’ we need to redo washrooms for example, how many should their be? Holding area, parking, those kinds of things,” said Marshall. “It’s a good chance to get customer input, often our customers have some really good suggestions for us.”

No date is set for public consultation in North Cowichan, but it’s expected to happen next year.