SURREY, B.C- Natural gas prices are going up across a broad stretch of British Columbia.

According to a news release from FortisBC, the company has been approved by the province’s utility commission for its interim rates, which will take effect for natural gas customers on January 1st, 2019.

Residential customers in the company’s Mainland and Vancouver Island service areas will see an annual increase of nine per cent, or $68, based on the average usage of 90 gigajoules.

Residential customers in Fort Nelson will see an increase of $51, or seven per cent, based off the average annual usage of 125 gigajoules.

One area will see a decrease, with Revelstoke residential customers using piped propane dropping by 11 per cent, or $108, based off the average usage of 50 gigajoules.

“We strive to deliver natural gas safely and reliably at the lowest reasonable cost,” said Diane Roy, vice-president of Regulatory Affairs, FortisBC, in the release.

“Keeping natural gas rates low for customers is important to us but there has been an impact to our costs associated with actions we had to take to stabilize our natural gas supply following the Enbridge pipeline rupture.”

The rate changes for all customers are interim, according to the company, and subject to review from the provincial utilities board. A permanent rate decision is expected in the first quarter of 2019, which could change customers bills.

The rate changes for all customers are interim and subject to regulatory review by the BCUC. Permanent rate decisions are expected in the first quarter of 2019, which, once received, may result in a bill adjustment for customers.