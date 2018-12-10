There was no contest in Sheila Malcolmson’s bid to represent the NDP provincially in a Nanaimo byelection.

The deadline for nominations has come and gone with no one else stepping up and that means the nomination meeting, set for this Sunday (Dec. 16) will now be a confirmation meeting.

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced in late October that Malcolmson would be seeking the NDP nomination for Nanaimo but he hasn’t called a byelection yet.

That byelection will see Malcolmson run against the B.C. Liberal Party candidate Tony Harris.

The B.C. Green Party will be holding a nomination contest this Saturday.

Malcolmson, meanwhile is winding down her work as Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP and has filed her resignation with the Speaker of the House in Ottawa.